Supreme Court ruling shows political vendetta, victimisation can’t continue for long, says KTR

KT Rama Rao said the Supreme Court’s decision reaffirms that victimisation cannot continue for long. He stated that the judicial court made landmark remarks on the misuse of power in the former Chief Minister's case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 10:30 AM

Hyderabad: Citing the Supreme Court directions to a petition filed by BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the party working president KT Rama Rao stated that political vendetta and victimisation had limits. He exuded confidence that just like the judicial court, the people’s court and the court of the Almighty would deliver similar judgements.

Taking to X, Rama Rao said, “Satyameva Jayate”.

He said the Supreme Court’s decision reaffirms that victimisation cannot continue for long. He stated that the judicial court made landmark remarks on the misuse of power in the former Chief Minister’s case.

“Soon, the people’s court will also deliver a similar judgment. The court of the Almighty, too, will punish the Congress for its malicious campaign. Truth alone triumphs,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Telangana government to replace retired judge L Narasimha Reddy from the one-man Commission of Inquiry set up to look into the role of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in alleged irregularities in power purchases under the BRS regime. After the rap from the SC, Narasimha Reddy stepped down from the commission.

Chandrashekhar Rao had raised objections over Narasimha Reddy’s statements in the media against him, even before completing the inquiry. He appealed to the judge to step down and upon receiving no response, he approached the court to ensure a fair investigation.