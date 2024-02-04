Hyderabad: Upset over GO 46, Police aspirants stage protest in front of Kumari Aunty’s food stall

The unemployed youth claimed that their six-month-long protest has been ignored by the CM, who promptly took action in Kumari's case in a sharp contrast with the lack of attention given to their concerns.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 09:43 AM

Hyderabad: In a show of frustration against the GO 46, unemployed youth from various parts of Telangana gathered in Madhapur, in the city, staging a protest in front of the Instagram popular Kumari Aunty‘s food stall on Saturday.

The protests stemmed from the recent intervention by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who swiftly addressed the closure of Kumari Aunty’s stall by Raidurgam Police, citing traffic concerns. Earlier in the week, CM Reddy had intervened, instructing both the police and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) officials to permit Kumari to resume her stall operations without disruption.

Also Read Kumari Aunty’s food stall in Hyderabad stays as CM Revanth Reddy intervenes

The unemployed youth claimed that their six-month-long protest has been ignored by the CM, who promptly took action in Kumari’s case in a sharp contrast with the lack of attention given to their concerns.

The protesters alleged that GO 46 unfairly impacts police aspirants from rural districts in Telangana. Under this government order, qualified individuals residing in rural areas face eligibility restrictions for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) jobs, which are recruited at the state level.

Furthermore, the demonstrators allege that the 53 percent reservation for the joint Hyderabad districts and 47 percent for the remaining 26 districts is bring job disparities to the fore, with rural candidates receiving fewer opportunities.