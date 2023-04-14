BRS leaders hit out at Renuka Chowdary for politicising Chimalpad fire accident

Mayor P Neeraja speaking to the media in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: BRS leaders have come down heavily on Congress leader Renuka Chowdary for politicising the Chimalpad fire accident and for her comments against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Speaking to the media at the minister’s camp office on Friday, Mayor P Neeraja, Deputy Mayor Fatima Zohara, AMC chairperson D Shwetha, leaders T Shobha Rani and Shaik Shakina said the fire accident was unfortunate and no one expected that.

Criticising Ajay Kumar for the incident was wrong. The minister responded immediately to the incident and made arrangements for providing immediate medical treatment to the injured and shifted them to Hyderabad.

They reminded that the State government had taken notice of the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the deceased. But the Congress leader was making false allegations without any understanding of the incident.

Neeraja said that when Renuka Chowdary was the MP and union minister in the past, she had done nothing for Khammam district. That was why she was rejected by the people in the district. The ex-MP had also cheated a tribal man in the pretext of providing him a Congress ticket.

The Mayor said the credit of establishing a medical college in each district belongs to the Telangana government, even though the Centre has not given funds. The Congress leader never talked about the Bayyaram steel factory and she should be ashamed to come like a tourist leader to Khammam.