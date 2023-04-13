Hyderabad: KTR, Puvvada visit Chimalpad fire accident victims at NIMS

The ministers KT Rama Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra went to NIMS and spoke to the injured and their families

IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaking to a person injured in Chimalpad fire accident being treated at NIMS in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Khammam: IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar have visited the persons injured in Chimalpad fire accident being treated at NIMS in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The injured persons were shifted from Khammam to NIMS for better treatment on Wednesday. The ministers along with MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra went to NIMS and spoke to the injured and their families.

They told the families not to be discouraged, all kinds of medical treatment would be provided free of charge until the injured were completely recovered. The ministers directed the doctors and NIMS officials to ensure that all required medical services would be provided to the injured for their speedy recovery.

Puvvada to stay away from birthday celebrations

Transport Minister Ajay Kumar has announced that he has decided to stay away from his birthday celebrations falling on April 19 due to the fire incident at Chimalpad and the ill health of his father Puvvada Nageswara Rao.

The minister in a statement here appealed to the followers, BRS activists, public representatives and leaders of the party to help the local people in trouble instead of celebrating the birthday. He said that he was deeply troubled by the Chimalpad fire incident and that was why staying away from birthday celebrations. He expressed his deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased.