President Murmu offers condolences on Ramoji Rao’s passing

The President remarked that with Ramoji Rao's passing, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector.

By ANI Published Date - 8 June 2024, 01:20 PM

Chennai: President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on the demise of Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Eenadu media group and founder of Ramoji Film City, on Saturday.

The President said that with the demise of Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector.

“An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered many ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, ETV news network and Ramoji Film City. Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as his vision was essentially rooted in society. His contributions to this industry will be long remembered. My condolences to his family and well-wishers,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and former CM of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy also mourned the demise of Ramoji Rao on Saturday.

Expressing grief on Rao’s demise, Stalin, in a post on X, said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao garu, the visionary founder of the Ramoji Group. His remarkable contributions to media, journalism, and the film industry have left an everlasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time.”

CM Nitish Kumar said that Rao’s demise has caused irreplaceable damage to the media and film industry.

“Ramoji Rao is considered a major personality in the media world. He was conferred with Padma Vibushan in 2016. He has left an indelible mark in the media and film industries. He recieved National Award and Filmfare Award for his contributions to the film industry,” Kumar said in a statement.

Expressing shock, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, “Ramoji Rao’s death was shocking. He has rendered immeasurable services to the Telugu press for decades. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Ramoji Rao’s family.”

Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan said he was saddened by the news of passing of Ramoji Rao.

“A true legend, he revolutionized Indian media and cinema with his profound and extensive contributions. His extraordinary impact on journalism–both print and electronic–as well as Indian cinema, has left an indelible mark on the industry,” a press release issued by Raj Bhavan said on Saturday.

“As a pioneering media leader, his vision and dedication transformed Telugu journalism, establishing high standards of excellence and integrity. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and followers during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations,” the release mentioned.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed grief over the demise of Ramoji Rao. “May God grant the noble soul a place in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain,” he said.

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana’s Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. He was 87.

The Telangana government said earlier that the funeral of Rao will be conducted with state honours. The Chief Minister’s office (CMO) stated that arrangements for the funeral with state honours are underway.

Rao’s legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.