BRS meets Speaker seeking action against defectors, protocol violations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 July 2024, 02:30 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao charged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of using intimidating tactics to poach the BRS MLAs. He said majority of the 10 BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress were forced to join the Congress, using various State government agencies against them. He stated that some BRS MLAs were running educational institutions, real estate or other businesses, and were threatened using the departments concerned to intimidate them. He stated that a couple of the defected MLAs received warnings from the police that they have a life threat and can survive only if they join the Congress.

“Just like Bade Bhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) uses Central agencies like ED and CBI to intimidate opposition leaders, Chote Bhai (Chief Minister Revanth Reddy) is using State agencies to threaten our MLAs,” he said. Earlier, the BRS complained to Speaker Gaddam Prasad seeking disqualification of defected MLAs and also over frequent protocol violations. BRS MLAs delegation led by Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao met the Speaker at the Assembly, urging for his urgent intervention in this regard. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the Congress government has been systematically infringing on the rights of opposition MLAs and deliberately undermining the protocol. He said wherever there are no ruling party MLAs, the Congress government is infringing on the rights of elected MLAs from the Opposition. “This unconstitutional behaviour has become a habit, violating protocol on every occasion,” he said.