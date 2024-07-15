BRS MLA opposes HYDRA plan, terming it centralising power

Rather than decentralising the power and operations to make the services accessible to people, the State government was planning to centralise power and conspiring for large-scale land encroachments and corruption, says BRS MLA KP Vivekananda.

Hyderabad: BRS MLA KP Vivekananda voiced strong opposition to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s proposal to merge Hyderabad’s suburbs into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and also constitute the HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection).

He said rather than decentralising the power and operations to make the services accessible to people, the State government was planning to centralise power and conspiring for large-scale land encroachments and corruption.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Vivekananda said Revanth Reddy was acting against the spirit of local bodies and his decisions would only harm the local population.

He argued that merging the suburbs would lead to inefficiencies and worsen living conditions. “By annexing the suburbs, people will suffer. Sanitation is already lacking in the GHMC region, and viral fevers are rampant,” he pointed out.

He also criticised the Congress government for failing to attract investments and maintain Hyderabad’s growth momentum in the last seven months of the Congress rule. As a result, he said the city’s brand image was deteriorating, and real estate had completely gone downhill.

He demanded timely elections for the local bodies in the Hyderabad suburbs whose term was nearing to an end.

The Quthbullapur legislator dismissed Revanth Reddy’s claims that BRS MLAs were joining Congress due to better governance. “All decisions of Revanth Reddy are boomeranging. He should know the ground reality,” he stated.

BRS MLA Dr K Sanjay and former MLA Balka Suman also spoke.