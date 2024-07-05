BRS MLAs condemn protocol violations, seek Speaker’s intervention

They sought to file a privilege motion against the officials responsible, before Speaker Gaddam Prasad, but returned after the latter did not respond to their phone calls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 05:31 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs expressed strong discontent over protocol violations by the officials, accusing Congress leaders of interfering in their official work in their respective constituencies. They sought to file a privilege motion against the officials responsible, before Speaker Gaddam Prasad, but returned after the latter did not respond to their phone calls. They vowed to move a privilege motion under any circumstances.

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, along with Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Korutla MLA Dr K Sanjay, took an appointment with the Speaker to file a privilege motion at his office in the Assembly. “We came to the Assembly to meet the Speaker after taking an appointment to discuss the protocol violations in our constituencies. Despite being given a time of 11 am, the Speaker was not available even after waiting for two hours,” Kaushik Reddy said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the BRS MLA detailed several instances of alleged protocol breaches, including a criminal case filed against him for holding a review meeting on the education department. He said the officials lodged a police complaint against him for questioning them over people’s issues. “I will meet the Speaker to give a privilege motion against Karimnagar DEO and ZP CEO, and not rest until action is initiated against them,” he asserted.

Kaushik Reddy criticised the Congress government for its handling of official matters and questioned the effectiveness of the six guarantees. “Kalyana Lakshmi’s cheques are bouncing due expired dates caused by the apathy of the officials,” he said.

He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to address the protocol violations and warned of further actions. “I am not afraid of being sued. I am ready to go to jail. If needed, I will not hesitate to obstruct the Chief Minister’s convoy for justice,” he declared.