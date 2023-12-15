BRS MLC Kavitha blasts Union Minister Smriti Irani over menstrual leave dismissal, Calls for policy reform

Calling out the lack of empathy for women's experiences, Kavitha tweeted: "Disheartened by the dismissal of menstrual struggles in Rajya Sabha. As a woman, it's appalling to see such ignorance. Our journeys, our struggles deserve not consolation, but a level playing field, and that's non-negotiable."

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:48 AM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, expressing strong disapproval of Union Minister Smriti Irani’s dismissal of menstrual leave proposals in the Rajya Sabha recently.

Calling out the lack of empathy for women’s experiences, Kavitha tweeted: “Disheartened by the dismissal of menstrual struggles in Rajya Sabha. As a woman, it’s appalling to see such ignorance. Our journeys, our struggles deserve not consolation, but a level playing field, and that’s non-negotiable.”

Highlighting the biological reality of menstruation, she further stated: “Menstruation isn’t a choice. Denying paid leave ignores the genuine pain countless women endure. It’s time we acknowledge this biological reality and enact policies that support, not dismiss, women’s well-being.”

Disheartened by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani Ji’s dismissal of menstrual struggles in Rajya Sabha. As a woman, it’s appalling to see such ignorance, for our struggles, our journeys isn’t a consolation, it deserves a level playing field and that’s… pic.twitter.com/vj9wbb0A4f — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 15, 2023

Addressing broader societal challenges faced by women, Kavitha added: “As a woman, it’s disconcerting to see a lack of empathy for the genuine challenges we face and the fight we have to put up for everything. It’s high time to indeed bridge the gap between policy-making and reality with empathy and reason.”