Friday, Dec 15, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Brs Mlc Kavitha Blasts Union Minister Smriti Irani Over Menstrual Leave Dismissal Calls For Policy Reform

BRS MLC Kavitha blasts Union Minister Smriti Irani over menstrual leave dismissal, Calls for policy reform

Calling out the lack of empathy for women's experiences, Kavitha tweeted: "Disheartened by the dismissal of menstrual struggles in Rajya Sabha. As a woman, it's appalling to see such ignorance. Our journeys, our struggles deserve not consolation, but a level playing field, and that's non-negotiable."

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:48 AM, Fri - 15 December 23
BRS MLC Kavitha blasts Union Minister Smriti Irani over menstrual leave dismissal, Calls for policy reform

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, expressing strong disapproval of Union Minister Smriti Irani’s dismissal of menstrual leave proposals in the Rajya Sabha recently.

Calling out the lack of empathy for women’s experiences, Kavitha tweeted: “Disheartened by the dismissal of menstrual struggles in Rajya Sabha. As a woman, it’s appalling to see such ignorance. Our journeys, our struggles deserve not consolation, but a level playing field, and that’s non-negotiable.”

Highlighting the biological reality of menstruation, she further stated: “Menstruation isn’t a choice. Denying paid leave ignores the genuine pain countless women endure. It’s time we acknowledge this biological reality and enact policies that support, not dismiss, women’s well-being.”

Addressing broader societal challenges faced by women, Kavitha added: “As a woman, it’s disconcerting to see a lack of empathy for the genuine challenges we face and the fight we have to put up for everything. It’s high time to indeed bridge the gap between policy-making and reality with empathy and reason.”

Related News

Latest News