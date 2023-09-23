BRS MP demands OBC reservation bill

BRS leader and MLC Kavitha, president of Bharat Jagruti, had also declared her full support for their demand to provide reservation for OBCs in the legislative bodies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member V Ravichandra on Saturday demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that a bill to provide reservations for OBCs in the legislative bodies was introduced immediately. It is regrettable that the OBCs bill was not introduced along with the women’s reservation bill, he said.

He recalled that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has sent the resolutions unanimously passed by the assembly in 2014 pressing for the two bills to the central government. BRS leader and MLC Kavitha, president of Bharat Jagruti, had also declared her full support for their demand to provide reservation for OBCs in the legislative bodies.

R. Krishnaiah, Rajya Sabha member, L Ramana, MLC, Allam Narayana Chairman of the Media Academy , Juluru Gowrishankar, Sahitya Akademi Chairman, BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao were among those who called Kavitha along with Ravichandra in the day to discuss the need for the OBC reservation bill.