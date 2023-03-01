BRS MPs seek environmental clearances to Yadadri Thermal Power Station

Yadadri Thermal Power Station being constructed at a cost of Rs 29,965.48 crore has already completed 64.20 percent of the work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Yadadri Thermal Power Station being constructed at a cost of Rs 29,965.48 crore has already completed 64.20 percent of the work

Khammam: BRS MPs have requested the Centre to grant environmental clearances to Yadadri Thermal Power Station, which was being built on war footing in Veerlapalem, Damaracharla mandal of Nalgonda district in Telangana.

A delegation of BRS MPs comprising the party Lok Sabha party leader, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, RS members Divakonda Damodar Rao and Badugula Lingaiah Yadav met Union Environment Department additional secretary Tanmay Kumar in New Delhi on Wednesday in that connection.

They discussed all the aspects related to the project and submitted a representation to the official. The MPs brought to his notice that the thermal power station being constructed at a cost of Rs 29,965.48 crore and more than Rs 20,000 crore was spent already to complete 64.20 percent of the work.

Work related to other units was going at a fast pace. In the past a public hearing was held regarding the project and people from the surrounding villages welcomed the construction of the project and extended their full support, the MPs told the additional secretary.

If the power project was completed, there would be no power deficit in Telangana. The Telangana government has taken all kinds of steps to complete the first two units by August 23 and the balance units by March 2024.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking all measures to complete these as soon as possible and was constantly monitoring the works. People of Telangana were waiting for the completion of the power project, the MPs told the Central official.