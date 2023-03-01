CM KCR sanctions Rs.50 crore for development of Banswada constituency

CM KCR on Wednesday sanctioned Rs.50 crore towards development works in Banswada Assembly constituency from the Chief Minister's Special Fund.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Kamareddy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday sanctioned Rs.50 crore towards development works in Banswada Assembly constituency from the Chief Minister’s Special Fund. CM KCR directed officials to release the funds immediately and asked local MLA and Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to take up development works as per the local needs.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who participated in the Kalyanotsavam of Sri Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy at Thimmapur in Birkur mandal of Kamareddy district here, also sanctioned Rs 7 crore for completing the retaining wall and other pending works pertaining to the temple. He had earlier released Rs 23 crore for reconstruction of the temple.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the then rulers had abandoned the proposed Devunuru project with 50 TMC meant to cater to the needs of Banswada and instead, took up the Singur project with just 30 TMC. The Singur project partially catered to the needs of Banswada constituency, but the water was again diverted to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad, at the cost of agricultural lands, he recalled.

“We initiated the Telangana Statehood movement, to prevent such injustice meted out to our farmers in future. Today, we are able to complete the Kaleshwaram project and supply water from Kondapochamma Sagar to Nizam Sagar which will never witness shortage of water in future,” he declared.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and his wife Shobha reached Banswada by a special helicopter. Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MPs Joginapally Santosh Kumar, BB Patil and others accompanied them. The Chief Minister unveiled a pylon at the “Alipiri entrance” of the temple which was redesigned on the lines of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Tirumala-Tirupati.

The temple priests welcomed CM KCR and his wife with Poornakumbham amid chanting of Vedic hymns. The couple performed special puja at the sanctum sanctorum. Later, they carried a 2 kg gold crown made from donations given by devotees including Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and presented it to the Lord. They also participated in the ‘Kalyana Mahotsavam’ of Lord Venkateswara Swamy with Sridevi and Bhudevi at the temple which is popular as Telangana Tirumala. The Chief Minister also planted a sapling on the temple premises on the occasion.

Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy, TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, MLAs J Surender, Gampa Govardhan, Ganesh Bigala, district collector Jitesh V Patil and others were present.