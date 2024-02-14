BRS opposes move to remove Kakatiya thoranam, Charminar from State emblem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 05:18 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi members took strong objection to the State government’s decision to remove the historic symbols of the Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar from the State emblem.

Speaking in the Assembly, BRS member Kadiyam Srihari said by labelling the Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar as symbols of monarchy in a democracy, there seemed to be a conspiracy to expunge Telangana’s rich history. The government should review its decision to maintain the cultural and historical identity of the State, he said.

The former minister said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy might be angry with BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his party, but it was not right to remove the Kakatiya Thoranam from the State emblem as it was the symbol of pride and self-respect of people of Telangana.

“If Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar are symbols of monarchy, then what about our national emblem which has four Lions taken from Emperor Ashoka’s era?” he asked and urged the government to reconsider its decision.