BRS should be brought to power once again: Minister Dayakar Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:51 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday called upon BRS party members to work in coordination and bring the party to power once again in Telangana. He was speaking as the chief guest at a meeting of constituency-level workers organized under the chairmanship of Warangal District Party President and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh at the CSR Garden on Hunter Road.

Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is a saviour like Sri Rama for the state of Telangana. He urged the activists to take the welfare done by the BRS government to the people.

“Party leaders and workers should work in coordination and ensure the victory of incumbent MLA Aroori Ramesh. You (activists) must see that Ramesh wins once again with a huge majority.

We will take responsibility to protect the interests of workers who worked for the party,” he said. MLA Ramesh, DCCB Chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, MPPs, ZPTCs, corporators, public representatives, key leaders, activists and others participated.