BRS slams Congress for making empty promises to Telangana

BRS leaders questioned if these promises are viable, why wasn't the Congress implementing them in Karnataka, where it won the Assembly elections recently

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

BRS leaders addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of misleading the people of Telangana with unfeasible promises. The BRS leaders questioned if these promises are viable, why wasn’t the Congress implementing them in Karnataka, where it won the Assembly elections recently.

Addressing a media conference, Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar ridiculed the tall claims made by Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi. They pointed out that neither the Congress leader held any responsible position within the party to make such promises nor his promises were implemented in any of the Congress-ruled states across the country.

Prashanth Reddy stated that till recently, he had sympathised with Rahul Gandhi whenever he was derided as “pappu” by the BJP leaders. “But after watching his Khammam speech, I feel that such remarks against him were justified. He was merely reading a script prepared by local Congress leaders, without checking the facts,” he said.

Expressing skepticism, the BRS leaders highlighted that the people of Telangana were not inclined to believe everything uttered by the Congress leaders, particularly the promises made by Rahul Gandhi. Pointing out that the Congress-ruled States offered a social security pension of only upto Rs 1,000 per month, they qyesruibed why it was not increased to Rs 4,000 in those States. The BRS challenged the Congress to first implement such schemes in the Congress-ruled States if they want to gain credibility among the people.

The Ministers ridiculed Rahul Gandhi‘s speech which lacked subject knowledge. He pointed out the Congress leader’s flawed allegation of Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, which incurred only Rs 80,000 crore in expenditure so far.

Dismissing the Congress party’s claims of an autocratic rule by the BRS in the State, the BRS leaders asserted that the Chandrasekhar Rao government came to power for second term after securing 88 Assembly seats in 2018. “This is a clear demonstration of democracy, not autocracy. Instead, the Nehru-Gandhi family should be held responsible for perpetuating an autocratic legacy,” Prashanth Reddy added.

Minisetr Puvvada Ajay Kumar held the Congress leadership responsible for the deaths of numerous people in the struggle for Telangana statehood. He felt that these sacrifices could have been avoided if Congress had fulfilled its promise of granting statehood after the 2004 elections.

Accusing the Congress of repeatedly betraying Telangana, Ajay Kumar exuded confidence that the BRS would win nine seats in the ersthwile Khammam district during the upcoming Assembly elections. He termed the BRS leaders who joined the Congress recently as mere ‘opportunists’. He declared that the BRS will record a hattrick by retaining power for third consecutive term in Telangana.

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, legislators DS Redya Naik, MS Prabhakar Rao, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and J Surender, were present.