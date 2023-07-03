BRS slams Congress for inaction during Farmers’ Protests, challenges its anti-BJP stance

3 July 23

Hyderabad: The BRS Parliamentary Party on Monday slammed the Congress for its failure as the main Opposition party to rally the people in support of the farmers’ protests held on the outskirts of Delhi. The BRS MPs questioned the Congress party’s efforts in implementing the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao expressed his disapproval of Rahul Gandhi‘s remarks in Telangana, terming them as highly objectionable. He reminded that the BRS opposed the contentious Agriculture Bill in the Parliament and boycotted it over the government’s anti-farmer policies, forcing the withdrawl of the Bill. “It is ludicrous for a leader like Rahul Gandhi to claim that the BRS supported the Bill,” he said.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi for making false allegations, Keshava Rao asserted that no other political party had fought as much as the BRS against the BJP at the national level. He said the BRS was at the forefront among the parties standing against the BJP. He criticised Rahul Gandhi’s stance on an anti-BJP alliance, stating that he lacked the qualities to lead such an alliance.

BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said only Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had dedication and commitment towards uplifting agriculture and empowering farmers. He said it was not BRS, but Rahul Gandhi who is closely associated with the BJP, referring to an instance where Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Modi in the Parliament. “Despite the Speaker’s warning, Rahul allegedly paid no attention to decorum,” he said. He also highlighted their efforts in Parliament, giving 30 adjournment motions and other notices against Prime Minister Modi and his union Cabinet members.

The BRS MP questioned the Congress party’s actions in raising issues concerning Telangana in the Parliament and the State separately. They accused Congress of failing to stand against the BJP in the Parliament and remaining silent when the Congress MPs tried to mislead people on the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy accused the Congress of attempting to come to power through deceit. He pointed out that in Karnataka, the people rejected BJP’s corrupt politics resulting in the Congress party’s victory. However, he expressed doubt that the Congress would gain such support in Telangana.

Another MP BB Patil dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s statements as mere frustration and questioned his understanding of the Agriculture Bills.

MP Manne Srinivas Reddy exuded confidence that K Chandrashekhar Rao will return as the Chief Minister of Telangana for third consecutive term. He criticised the Congress leaders for assuming that their Karnataka win would translate to victory in Telangana. He reminded that the BJP had grown stronger due to the Congress party’s incompetence and ridiculed its aspirations to come to power in Telangana.

MP Ramulu disparaged Rahul Gandhi’s political acumen, likening his knowledge to “toddler” in politics. He said that Telangana would not be swayed by Rahul’s statements.