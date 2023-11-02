BRS strengthens public sector units while Modi sells them, says CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

CM KCR addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Dharmapuri on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuing support to privatisation of public sector units, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said Modi would not spare any PSU in the country in the long run. Much in contrast, the BRS government had sought to strengthen State-owned units.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Dharmapuri, the Chief Minister said Modi’s obsession with privatization was seeing trains, ports and airports being sold to the private sector. He was bent upon privatizing the power sector too and wanted Telangana to install meters for agriculture pump-sets as well. The State had opposed this move to protect the interests of farmers, he said, adding that though the State would lose over Rs.25,000 crore from the Centre by turning down these meters, it did not yield to Modi’s pressure.

Stating that vote was the most powerful weapon in the hands of the people, he advised the voters to make informed decisions while exercising their franchise. The Congress was approaching voters asking for ‘just one chance’. Truth was that it was given 11 chances but even then had failed give even water and electricity to the people.

The transformation of Dharmapuri assembly constituency was a classic example of Telangana’s remarkable growth story. The irrigation needs of the tail-end ayacut were attended to in the constituency after the BRS came to power. Over 1.30 lakh acres of area was brought under cultivation in the constituency by addressing issues in key areas such as irrigation and drinking water needs and power.

The needs of the Dharmapuri constituency were addressed by Minister Koppula Eashwar. Ponds and tanks were renovated under Mission Kakatiya. Check dams were built on rivers. Minor irrigation sources were repaired under Mission Kakatiya. The facility of 24 hour power supply, which was made a reality in Telangana, was still missing in the Prime Minister’s own State, he said.

At Balkonda, the Chief Minister recalled that the Dalit Bandhu was his brainchild.

“No one had approached me asking for implementation of such a scheme. It was introduced with a view to improve the lot of disadvantaged communities. The Dalit Bandhu assistance may not reach everyone overnight. But it will certainly bring a change in the lives of every Dalit family in due course. It will be implemented covering each and every Dalit family. It is my responsibility to make it true,” he said.

Over 17 States have beedi-workers engaged in the industry. But a pension scheme covering beedi-workers was unique to Telangana, he said.

Reiterating that the Dharani portal had transformed land administration system in the State, Chandrashekhar Rao said it was because of Dharani that farmers could receive Rythu Bandhu assistance with just the click of a button.

Farmers were also able to receive money after crop procurement by State agencies without any delay because of Dharani, he said, adding that in the absence of Dharani, which would happen if the Congress was given a chance, farmers would have return to the dark days of the past.

