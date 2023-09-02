BRS supports Maharashtra bandh

The BRS leaders wanted the demand for Maratha reservation to be placed before the Parliament during its special session this month and the Centre to introduce a bill to facilitate quota for the community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Maharashtra unit of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti are extending their support to the bandh observed in seven districts of Marathwada in response to the call given by Opposition parties there over the demand for reservation for the Maratha community.

They condemned teh police lathi-charge on people staging a peaceful protest to press their demand in Jalna. BRS leaders Manik Kadam and Sudheer Bindu were among a host of party activists who took part in the protest demonstrations held condemning the police action.

Incidents of stone pelting and torching of vehicles that began on Friday night, continued on Saturday at several places including in Jalna, Beed, Aurangabad and Dhule. The protesters also blocked the Dhule-Solapur highway and set several government buses on fire.

In Sarati village of Ambad taluka of Jalna district, a hunger strike was started to press the demand for reservation for the Maratha community. BRS leaders submitted a memorandum to Jalgaon Collector Ayush Prasad.

BRS district president of Jalgaon, Lakshman Gangaram Patil and other leaders Pramod Jhawar, Bhiksan Sonwane, Bhagwan Sonar, Nitin Tayde, Bhagwan Dhangar, Bharat Patil, Kamin Khan, Syed Irfan, Prof. Deepak Ardesar, Prof. Suresh Attarde, Kunal Bari and Sagar Patil took part in the protest.The BRS leaders wanted the demand for Maratha reservation to be placed before the Parliament during its special session this month and the Centre to introduce a bill to facilitate quota for the community.