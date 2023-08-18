BRS takes exception to firing of workers at Gangavaram Port

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi AP unit president Thota Chandrasekhar on Friday alleged that the management of the Adani Gangavaram port had removed 29 workers illegally for insisting on the implementation of labour laws.

In a statement issued here, he expressed solidarity with the port workers who were fired for no fault of theirs.

The port authority had been denying the workers of even the minimum wages.

He demanded the state government to ensure reinstatement of the workers who were removed from service and help implement the labour laws. The port authorities should pay a monthly salary of Rs 36,000 to workers forthwith by taking them back into service.

The port management was yet to ensure rehabilitation of the fishermen who were thrown on the roads because of the construction of the Port.