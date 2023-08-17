Congress, TJS leaders join BRS in Dubbaka

Telangana Jana Samithi district coordinator Ilapuram Anil Reddy, his close associates Srikanth Reddy joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Siddipet: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) district coordinator Ilapuram Anil Reddy, his close associates Srikanth Reddy and others of Peddamasanpally village joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday.

Congress leaders from Lingapur village Prakash, Sanjeev, Raju, Swamy, Dasu, Ch Raju and others also joined the BRS the same day. Several opposition party workers of Rudraram village in Mirudoddi Mandal also joined BRS on Thursday. Prabhakar Reddy, who participated in several programmes across Dubbaka Assembly Constituency on Thursday, inaugurated street lights at Chellapur in Dubbaka town.

Earlier, he handed over tri-scooters to nine physically handicapped persons of Dubbaka Constituency at Akberpet-Bhumpally Mandal as part of Gift A Smile programme.

