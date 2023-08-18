Maha BRS juggernaut is unstoppable now

Hyderabad: The BRS is fast shaping itself in Maharashtra into a robust organizational network and its emergence as an election winning juggernaut is now unstoppable. The party is going to open its office at Pune in the first week of September.

Sholapur city is next in the list to make the party presence felt in a big way by opening its fifth office. Its offices have already started functioning at Nanded, Nagpur and Aurangabad.

The acceleration of the party network has triggered panic among the political parties firm on holding on to power by all means, despite the fact that their support base is fast eroding. The local parties are so apprehensive of the rise of the BRS that they are out to stonewall its growth. At places leaders switching their sides to BRS are being held out threats. Such arm-twisting tactics could however make hardly any impact and the influx continues unabated.

The BRS party had grown beyond that stage of infancy. It is a formidable force now with a membership of over 50 lakhs. Over 20 lakh of the party workers have been holding key posts as office bearers of the various committees constituted by the party at the village and town level. Even as the party rallies are denied permission, the party functionaries are not ready to take things lying low. This was proved amply the way the party could go ahead with its rally at Nanded on August 14.

At the behest of the powers that be, the civic authorities had spruced up the venue of the ‘farmers morcha’ organised by the party almost overnight without leaving a trace of the pink flags and banners. The meeting was allowed at the last minute. Though prohibitory orders were imposed in the town under Section 144, the rally had drawn large crowds. There was an impressive participation from the peasant community.

A similar rally will be organised at Parbhani district headquarters on August 22. Every effort was being made by the BJP and its allies in power to scuttle the success of the rally. But the farmers living in wretched conditions are fed up with the lip service of the ruling party leaders. People are grilling them on their failure to deliver the benefits such as Rythu Bandu that KCR has been able to ensure with unfailing regularity.

Despite being a smaller state compared to Maharashtra, the BRS government in Telangana, has successfully implemented the loan waiver giving a debt relief up to Rs 1 lakh to the farmer. Rs 10,000 grant per acre as non-repayable assistance per acre would mean a great deal for the farmers.

The Rythu Bhima that facilitated payment of Rs 5 lakh in case f farmers death, would have helped the kin of farmers committing suicides almost every day, said Shankar Anna Dhondge, senior member of the 15 member state level steering committee formed recently.

He asserted that the Maharashtra officials may remove flags of the BRS from public places. It would not be possible for them to remove KCR from the hearts of the people, he said.