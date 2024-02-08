BRS takes exception to shifting of KCR’s chamber in Assembly

KCR was allotted a small room in place of the chamber where the Leader of Opposition was usually accommodated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLAs on Thursday took to the notice of Speaker Gaddam Prasad the unusual shifting of the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly complex from the inner lobbies to the outer lobbies.

He was allotted a small room in place of the chamber where the Leader of Opposition was usually accommodated. The chamber allotted earlier to him was in the vicinity of the Speaker’s chamber as well as the entry meant for the Opposition members.

However, the BRS members were in for a surprise on Thursday to find the Leader of Opposition’s chamber changed on the very first day of the budget session. Taking strong exception to the shifting of the chamber, they said none of the BRS members were informed about the change.

Speaking to media persons, BRS MLA Vemula Prashant Reddy said allotment of a smaller room for Chandrashekhar Rao was strange. It would amount to demeaning the importance of his office. He urged the Speaker to reconsider the issue.

He also complained that Opposition members were not being provided with security on par with ruling party members.

Speaker’s decision, says CM

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, speaking to the media later, denied any involvement of the State government in the chamber being shifted. Responding to a query on the same, the Chief Minister replied it was Speaker Gaddam Prasad’s decision and that State government does not have any role in the move.