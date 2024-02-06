KCR to launch movement to protect Telangana’s rights over water; public meeting at Nalgonda on Feb 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 03:24 PM

Hyderabad: Announcing his return to active politics after a short break, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday registered his strong protest against the anti-Telangana stance of the Congress government in the State. Stating that a public meeting would be organized in Nalgonda on February 13, Chandrashekhar Rao declared that he would fight to ensure that Telangana’s rights over Krishna River waters were protected.

Addressing a high-level meeting of the party’s MLAs, former Ministers, public representatives and leaders from the Krishna Basin at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS chief said the party had fought for the formation of the State and would fight with the same spirit to protect the State’s rights. Calling upon the BRS cadre to launch another public movement to protect the rights of Telangana over its irrigation water, he said the ill-advised attitude and approach of the Congress-led State government was jeopardising the right to irrigation water of farmers in the State, especially those from south Telangana.

Strongly protesting the handing over of irrigation protects to the Krishna River Management Board that functioned under the aegis of the BJP-led Centre, Chandrashekhar Rao led a discussion on the consequences of the State government’s act of handing over the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects to the KRMB and the losses caused thereby to farmers of the State. The meeting also deliberated the course of action to be followed against the anti-farmer attitude of the State government.

Stating that the BRS had not only fought for Telangana’s irrigation and drinking water rights during the Telangana movement but had also made the slogan ‘Maa Neelu Maake’ (Our water for us) come true in the early days itself of the BRS government. The BRS government had also protected the rights of Telangana over the Krishna river projects, all the while resisting pressure from the Centre.

Pointing out that the decision of the Congress government would create drinking water shortage for people in Rangareddy, erstwhile Nalgonda, erstwhile Khammam and erstwhile Mahbubnagar districts, he said the BRS would lead a public movement to revoke the Congress decision handing over the projects to KRMB.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former ministers T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, S Niranjan Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others were present.