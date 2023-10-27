BRS to complete three-phase electrification of tribal hamlets: CM KCR

Speaking at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha meeting in Mahabubabad constituency, the Chief Minister stated that the BRS government issued podu land pattas for 25,000 acres apart from withdrawing all cases against tribals in the constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao vowed to complete electrification of remote areas in Telangana, especially tribal hamlets, with three-phased power supply after the BRS comes to power for the third term. He said with substantial budget allocations, the works were already underway and would be completed by the BRS government shortly.

Speaking at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha meeting in Mahabubabad constituency, the Chief Minister stated that the BRS government issued podu land pattas for 25,000 acres apart from withdrawing all cases against tribals in the constituency. Further, the government also extended Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes to the Podu land beneficiaries, with immediate effect. He also explained about numerous initiatives of the State government for the tribals in Telangana.

“Besides establishing tribal welfare residential schools (Gurukuls), we have also set up an engineering college in Mahabubabad.

Plans are afoot to develop more educational institutions in the constituency,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. He added that the region underwent significant transformation following creation of Mahabubabad district along with establishment of an Integrated District Offices Complex, government medical and engineering colleges among other facilities.

The BRS president said the BRS government constructed multiple checkdams on Akheru and Munneru streams, apart from repairing the Vennavaram canal, creating fresh irrigation facility in the constituency. He assured to fulfill the aspirations of the locals and improve employment opportunities for the youth through industrial development of the region, besides completing the ongoing development programmes.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao underscored the importance of voting wisely and urged people to ensure that their votes contribute to the collective progress and prosperity of the region. He reminded that under the previous Congress rule for over five decades, the Palair constituency made no visible progress.

Also Read BRS leaders condemn Rahul Gandhi’s comments