BRS leaders condemn Rahul Gandhi’s comments

Highlighting the achievements of the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Rathod mentioned the distribution of land titles for over 4.60 lakh acres of podu lands, including Congress MLA from Mulugu Seethakka's parents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hanamkonda: BRS leaders on Thursday strongly condemned the comments made by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during their visit to Mulugu district on Wednesday.

Addressing a press meet at the party office here, Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod labelled Rahul Gandhi’s remarks as “ridiculous” and accused the Congress leaders of making empty promises to mislead the people ahead of the elections.

“Congress is a party that has been there at the Centre since independence. Why the Congress leaders are talking about the national status of Medaram jatara now? People are observing the words of the Congress leaders, and they are laughing at these hollow promises,” she said.

Rathod also refuted the Congress party’s claims about the podu lands and argued that during the Congress regime in the State, tribals and non-tribals had indeed suffered a lot.

She also challenged Congress to bring in at least 10,000 people for their meetings/rallies and emphasised the progress made in Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts, transforming them from tribal settlements into Gram Panchayats with improved infrastructure and services.

MPs Maloth Kavitha, Pasunuri Dayakar, MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy also expressed similar views and condemned the Congress leaders’ comments.

