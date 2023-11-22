‘BRS victory in Mulugu will help comprehensive development’

Published Date - 11:24 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Mulugu: Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation Chairman V Prakash asserted that the future comprehensive development of the Mulugu constituency relies heavily on the triumph of Bade Nagajyoti, the Mulugu BRS party MLA candidate.

Addressing a press conference along with MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, Prakash pointed out that the defeat of the BRS candidate in the 2018 elections in Mulugu had hampered developmental initiatives, yet lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for prioritising welfare schemes in the constituency, cutting across political affiliations.

Drawing attention to employment strategies, Prakash credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for facilitating unprecedented government job opportunities, contrasting Telangana’s record with that of BJP-ruled states like Gujarat. He debunked opposition promises of extensive job offerings, highlighting the nuanced reality of government employment percentages across states. Amidst projections of BRS’s electoral success by survey agencies and consultants, Prakash expressed confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s potential to form a government with an estimated 66 to 80 seats.