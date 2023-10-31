BRS will end water crisis in Nalgonda permanently: CM KCR

The plan involves linking the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) with the Nagarjuna Sagar project ayacut and supply the water from KLIS to Asif Nagar Canal and then to the Udaya Samudram project in Nalgonda before channeling it to the Pedadevulapalli Cheruvu.

08:20 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that plans were afoot to address the long-standing water crisis in erstwhile Nalgonda district by reducing farmers’ dependency on Krishna River water. He said the State government already was looking into proposals to utilise Godavari River water to provide a permanent solution to the water problem.

“Thus we can prevent drought seasons in Nalgonda region caused due to lean flows into the Krishna Basin, as it happened this year,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, while addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meetings at Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda and Devarakonda constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda on Tuesday.

He pointed out that water from Nagarjuna Sagar had been released a total of 18 times over the last nine years, supporting agricultural activities in the region. However, sufficient water could not be supplied in Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut, especially the tail-end areas, due to declined flows into Krishna River.

The Chief Minister said the much-anticipated Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme, which had faced numerous delays due to legal issues initiated by Congress leaders, had now received a fresh lease of life. The legal hurdles were successfully cleared, allowing the project to move forward.

Following his intervention, the Centre decided to expedite the process and recently, the matter was referred to a tribunal. Exuding confidence that the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme would be completed shortly, he said the project was already connected to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), under which five reservoirs and one barrage at Devarakonda, would be constructed. “Once the project is operational, it would significantly alleviate poverty in the area,” he added.

The BRS chief declared that the party would return to power once again and fulfill all its promises to the people of Telangana. He assured to take special measures for the irrigational and industrial development of erstwhile Nalgonda as desired by the locals. He also promised improved educational and health facilities in the district, after the BRS forms the government for third time. He urged the voters to elect the BRS candidates to ensure that the development and welfare continue in the State.

