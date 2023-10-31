All set for CM KCR’s Praja Ashirwada Sabha at Yellandu and Sathupalli

As many as 70,000 public were expected to attend the meeting to be held on a 50 acre ground at Kallur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Khammam: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Praja Ashirwada Sabhas to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in erstwhile Khammam on November 1.

The Chief Minister will first address the election meeting at Kallur of Sathupalli constituency in Khammam district at 1 pm for the victory of BRS nominee MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah. Later in the day, he will speak at Bojjaigudem of Yellandu constituency in Kothagudem district at 2 pm campaigning for BRS nominee MLA B Haripriya.

MLA Venkata Veeraiah along with Khammam BRS district president Tatha Madhusudhan inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s public meeting on Tuesday. Addressing the media later, they said elaborate arrangements were made for the success of the Chief Minister’s public meeting.

As many as 70,000 public were expected to attend the meeting to be held on a 50 acre ground at Kallur. A warm welcome would be given to Chandrashekhar Rao, who was coming to Sathupalli constituency for the first time, Veeraiah said while appealing to the public to make the Chief Minister’s meeting a grand success.

The MLA informed that he would file his nomination papers on November 9. The first round of electioneering was completed and the second round of campaign would begin on November 2.

At Yellandu, the constituency BRS in-charge MP, Vaddiraju Ravichandra along with minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLA Haripriya, District Library chairman D Rajender inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s public meeting.

Speaking to the media, Ravichandra said that meetings were held with the leaders of different mandals for the success of Praja Ashirwada Sabha. Seating arrangements were made for 70,000 people, who were expected to attend the meeting, he said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G along with Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and OSD T Sai Manohar visited the meeting spot and inspected the security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s public meeting.