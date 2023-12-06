BRS will play role of responsible opposition: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

File Photo

Rajanna-Siricilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao made it clear on Wednesday that the BRS would fight on behalf of the people if the State government failed to fulfill its promises.

The party would function as a responsible opposition party since the people have given it 39 MLA seats to raise its voice on behalf of the people. Agitations and fighting for just causes was not new for the party since the BRS emerged from agitations. Right from the beginning, the party has been associated with agitations under the leadership of its president K Chandrashekar Rao, he said, adding that the BRS would excel in the role of an opposition.

Rama Rao, who was in Sircilla for the first time after the election, made these comments while addressing party workers in Telangana Bhavan in Sircilla on Wednesday. Terming the BRS defeat in the election as a small speed-breaker, Rama Rao said they would come back with flying colors and advised the party workers not to be disappointed.

It was quite natural to get disappointed with the defeat of the party, but there was no need to worry since the people had twice given the BRS an opportunity. The Congress has made tall promises including waiver of farm loans up to Rs.2 lakh, construction of houses to all homeless people, free traveling in RTC buses and so on. People, who have written down all the promises, were keenly observing everything.

The BRS would raise its voice and fight on behalf of the people if the government failed to keep its promises, Rama Rao said.