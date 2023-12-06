Revanth Reddy invites people of Telangana to swearing-in ceremony

In an open letter to the people, Revanth Reddy said he would be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at 1.04 pm on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

File Photo: A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister-designate A Revanth Reddy has invited people of Telangana to attend his swearing-in ceremony at LB Stadium on Thursday.

He said the time has come for bringing Indiramma Rajyam (Indira Gandhi’s regime) in Telangana “which was created with the struggle by students, sacrifices of martyrs and the iron will of Sonia Gandhi“, to fulfill the aspirations of people.

In an open letter to the people, Revanth Reddy said he would be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at 1.04 pm on Thursday, to provide democratic and transparent governance as well as form a government for the welfare of weaker sections, Dalits, tribals, minorities, women and youth, and welcomed every one to be part of the occasion.