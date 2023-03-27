BRS will win 90 to 100 seats, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing Athmiya Sammelanam in Narayankhed on Monday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) would win 90 to 100 seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Stating that recent survey reports had confirmed that the BRS would emerge victorious overcoming all hurdles created by the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said the rule of K Chandrashekhar Rao would be like ‘Srirama Raksha” for the people of Telangana.

Addressing the gathering during an Athmeeya Sammelanam in Narayankhed town on Monday, Harish Rao said the BRS government was working to raise the income of farmers while Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was trying to make Adani rich. Accusing the BJP of creating communal violence for political gains in Karnataka elections, the Minister said the BRS government would however concentrate on welfare and development.

Elaborating on the development works introduced in Narayankhed constituency, he said the Telangana government could provide drinking water to every household while BJP-ruled governments could not provide drinking water even in main cities.

Rao called upon the BRS cadre to take the work of the BRS government to every household. He said the Congress Party would bring back its Goondaraj if voted to power again.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MLA Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy and others were present.

