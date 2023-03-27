BRS will win mandate, says Indrakaran Reddy

Exuding confidence that BRS would win the mandate of the electors in coming polls, Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said BJP and Congress had done nothing for Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy addresses cadres of BRS durnig the Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Mamada mandal centre on Monday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy exuded confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would win the mandate of the electors in coming polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would not be able save their deposits. He was speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of BRS organized in Mamada mandal centre on Monday.

Reddy said both the BJP and the Congress had done nothing for Telangana. BJP’s union government was hiking prices of essential commodities including LPG cylinder, causing financial burden on the poor. Economically weak families are forced to cook food using firewood. Motorists are hesitating to use vehicles following an increase in the prices of fuel.

Reddy said that the Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was implementing a slew of developmental activities and innovative welfare schemes. Infrastructure of the State had improved like never before, while all sections are satisfied with the ruling. People of many states now hope for BRS rule in their states. BRS would begin its expedition from Maharashtra.

He later participated in ground-breaking ceremony for reconstruction of Sri Pochamma temple at Adelli village in Sarangapur mandal. He said that 811 religious structures were developed spending Rs 144 crore in the district.

Also Read Telangana: 15 girl students from govt degree colleges leave for study tour in UK