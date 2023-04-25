BRS’s victory in next elections is a historic necessity: Puvvada

Ajay Kumar addressed a massive gathering of BRS leaders and workers in Khammam on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Khammam: There was a historic necessity for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to win in the next Assembly elections in the State, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was going to create history with a hat-trick victory in the upcoming elections and would swear in as Chief Minister for the third time. The party cadres and leaders have to make serious efforts in that direction, the minister said.

Ajay Kumar addressed a massive gathering of BRS leaders and workers here on Tuesday after hoisting the party flag along with MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan and others.

The development and welfare schemes being implemented by the State government for the last eight and a half years have to be taken to the people by means of extensive campaigns. Similarly the anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre have to be explained to the public, the minister said.

People have to be educated how the Centre was misusing the constitutional agencies like ED and CBI for its selfish political needs. The undemocratic attitude of the Modi government towards non-BJP governments in the country has to be explained to the public. Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hour free electricity, Kalyana Lakshmi and other schemes were not being implemented in any other State in the country. That was why people in Maharashtra and Karnataka were demanding Telangana model development, Ajay Kumar noted.

Hitting at Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy and Renuka Chowdary who made caustic remarks against the Chief Minister and Ajay Kumar at a meeting in Khammam on Monday, the minister said people were not ready to trust their words.

Renuka Chowdary, who failed to develop Khammam when she was a union minister and Revanth Reddy went to jail, lacked the moral stature to speak against the BRS government, Ajay Kumar said. He challenged Renuka Chowdary to contest against him in the next elections and win.

Similar meetings were organised at all constituency headquarters in Khammam and Kothagudem districts.