CM KCR rewrote Telangana’s history, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addressing the BRS Siddipet constituency plenary on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao rewrote the history of Telangana using the farmer’s plough as a pen and the water of River Godavari as ink.

Stating the Chief Minister had made an impossible task possible by completing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Harish Rao said he created history several times during the last two decades of his political career. The Chief Minister had sacrificed many posts to lead the 14-year-long Statehood movement. Addressing the BRS Siddipet constituency plenary on Tuesday, Harish Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao also sit on a hunger strike to force the Centre to make an announcement on the creation of Telangana.

The Chief Minister continued to create history even after storming into power by winning the elections for the second consecutive time. Recalling the days when even cattle could not find fodder before the creation of the State, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister had helped Telangana farmers create history by cultivating paddy in a record 57 lakh acres. However, the Centre was trying to threaten the BRS and its leaders with CBI, ED cases and Income Tax raids for just questioning the failures of the Centre. Since the BRS government is coming up with a number of schemes, the Minister said the BRS had got an overwhelming response in the Aurangabad meeting.

Since the Maharashtra people wanted the schemes in Telangana replicated in their State, the BRS was getting an overwhelming response in Maharashtra. The BRS plenary passed nine resolutions thanking the Telangana government for taking up various works in Siddipet. It also passed three resolutions highlighting the failures of the Centre. A huge number of BRS workers and elected representatives participated in the event. Later, Harish Rao participated in the Gajwel Constituency plenary meeting.