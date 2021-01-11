Rythu Bandhu: Rs 7,351 cr disbursed for Yasangi

A whopping Rs 35,660.65 crore was spent on the scheme since its launch in Vaanakalam (Yasangi) of 2018

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has deposited Rs 7,351.74 crore into the bank accounts of 59.16 lakh farmers in the State under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) season. A whopping Rs 35,660.65 crore was spent on the scheme since its launch in Vaanakalam (Yasangi) of 2018.

While around 50.25 lakh farmers received Rs 10,488.19 crore in 2018-19, about 51.61 lakh ryots got Rs 10,532.02 crore in 2019-20. A total of Rs 14,640.44 crore was released in 2020-21 — Rs 7,288.7 crore to 58.02 lakh farmers in Vaanakalam and Rs 7,351.74 crore to 59.16 lakh farmers in Yasangi.

In a statement here on Monday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the State government was implementing the scheme transparently without giving scope for corruption or recommendation. He said every farmer with a pattadar passbook and bank account was receiving the farm incentive.

He pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had released necessary funds even during the Covid-19 pandemic for the scheme’s implementation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .