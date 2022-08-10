Bryan Cranston mistaken for scientist Werner Heisenberg at Punjab school

Hyderabad: Mistakes do happen but if it happens at a school that’s supposed to impart quality education to students then there’s a reason to be concerned. A school said to be located in Punjab, made a huge blunder by using the picture of ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Bryan Cranston in the place of renowned scientist Werner Heisenberg. These images have been apparently distributed to many schools in India. There was one spotted in the Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 and now netizens have been tweeting about this school in Punjab.

Werner Heisenberg, a German theoretical physicist, was one of the main pioneers of the theory of quantum mechanics. He is known for the uncertainty principle, which he published in 1927. Heisenberg was awarded the 1932 Nobel Prize in Physics.

On the other hand, Hollywood actor Bryan Cranston popularly played the role of Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns into a drug lord by the name ‘Heisenberg’, in the hit TV series ‘Breaking Bad’.

A video of the goof-up has been going viral on social media platforms and garnered 1.3 million views. While the school got the pictures of scientists like Albert Einstein and Nikola Tesla right, they goofed up with Heisenberg’s picture.

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston mistaken for Werner Heisenberg, the scientist who discovered uncertainty principle. These images seem to have been distributed to many schools in India. There was one from AP earlier and this one is apparently from Punjab.

Some Twitter users pointed out that when you type ‘Heisenberg’ in Google, pictures of the actor and the scientist appear. Hence, the teacher could have been confused. “Certainly they were uncertain about the certain discoverer of uncertainty principle, thereby demonstrating uncertainty in principle,” tweeted Pratap Dhir satirically.