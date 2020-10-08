BTech student drowns at ‘V-Falls’ in Mulugu

The deceased was Kolluri Saikiran, son of Ramesh, of Medchal-Cheryal near Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Mulugu: In a tragic incident, a BTech final year student drowned at Kongala waterfalls, also known as ‘V-Falls’, near Kongala village in Wazeedu mandal on Thursday.

The deceased was Kolluri Saikiran, son of Ramesh, of Medchal-Cheryal near Hyderabad. Wazeedu Sub-Inspector Tirupathi said Saikiran, along with friends, came for a visit to the mandal and accidentally drowned at the waterfall.

“The body has been retrieved and shifted for postmortem to the Eturunagaram Community Health Centre (CHC),” the SI added. Officials have been allowing tourists at the Bogatha waterfall in Wazeedu mandal and other tourist places in the district since October 1.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .