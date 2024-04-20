‘Bullet Bandi’ Laxman debuts as director with A3 Labels Production’s next film

Hyderabad: The new film under the banner of A3 Labels, starring Tony Kick and Sunita Marasyar, was officially launched at Film Nagar temple in Hyderabad on Friday.

Produced by Girish Kumar and directed by ‘Bullet Bandi’ Laxman, the famous writer Chinnikrishna sounded the clapboard for the opening scene, while AI Plex’s Pradeep Kumar switched on the camera. Writer Veligonda Srinivas was the chief guest for the event.

Chinnikrishna said, “I am happy that Pradeep and Girish are producing this film together under the banner of A3 Labels. It is known that Ram and Laxman’s albums have become sensational blockbusters in South India. Their song ‘Allah Hey Allah’ is now being made into a story.”

Producer Girish Kumar, who hails from Karnataka, stated, “I liked the song ‘Allah Hey Allah’ by Ram and Laxman. It resonated well with me. When I spoke to the entire team, I liked their vision and decided to make the film. This is our first film under the A3 Labels banner. I am keen to produce more quality films.”

Heroine Sunita Marasyar shared, “Thanks to the audience who made ‘Allah Hey Allah’ a big hit. Now we are making a movie with that theme. It’s a good story. I hope for the same encouragement as before to support our team.”

Hero Tony Kick remarked, “We have started the film with the concept of ‘Allah Hey Allah’ crafted by him. I thank our director ‘Bullet Bandi’ Laxman, and producer Girish Kumar, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a hero.”

Speaking at the launch, director Laxman shared, “When we entered the film industry, we faced difficulties and left. But we earned the audience’s approval through folk songs. Our producer Girish Kumar, who recognised my film dream, stepped forward to make this film. I am deeply thankful to him. So far, I have tried to tell a story in a song of four minutes. Now our producer has come forward to make a two-hour film. Each song of ours is meant to attract the audience to theatres and please their hearts. I have the support of our team’s will power. I hope to receive support for the movie as I have on YouTube.”