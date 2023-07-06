Bumble reveals the reason single Indians find travel romances

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:24 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Solo travelling has been gaining popularity, offering people the chance for self-discovery, a well-deserved break, or the thrill of new adventures. Bumble, the women-first dating app, recently conducted a nationwide survey that revealed almost 75% of single people in Hyderabad think dating whilst travelling is exciting and 37% of the single ones like dating while travelling as they feel they are their best selves on a holiday.

When you go on a solo trip, you can often expect the unexpected. So, it comes not as a surprise that solo travellers in India are open to a holiday romance. According to Bumble’s new study, 76% of people in Hyderabad surveyed claim that they would be open to a holiday romance.

Bumble’s Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani shares advice for your holiday romance:

Give your connection clarity on your dating intentions

Be clear about what you’re looking for from the beginning. This avoids any misunderstandings and ensures you’re both on the same page.

Bring back the travel bio

Updating your bio every time you travel to a new city or country can be a helpful way to attract the people and experiences that you’re seeking. You can do so by adding your travel plans to your Bumble profile bio or adding the languages you’re speaking. By ending with a question about your holiday destination, you’re adding a great conversation starter.

Be open-minded

When meeting a potential date, you might normally have a mental checklist of what you’re looking for. When travelling, be open to possibilities. Just like you might be more open to new foods or activities, when you’re not home, apply that same attitude to using Bumble. Adjust your date filters — perhaps your age range, or the sort of relationship you’re after — to be a bit more flexible. Who knows what might happen!

Put your safety first

You can use Bumble’s video chat or voice call features to get to know your connection better before meeting up or finalising your plans.

Clear communication

Make your intentions clear from the get-go. Be upfront with your connections if you’re looking for something casual while travelling. When it comes to holiday romances, manage your expectations as well, you both might be able to transform your holiday romance into something more, you never know! Just make sure you make the most of it while it lasts.

Enjoy the moment

Savour the time you have together. Avoid putting undue pressure, if you get into your travel holiday romance being aware of the inevitable end, will help you deal with the situation better.