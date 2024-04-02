Bundelkhand wheat variety gets GI tag, first for a farm produce

The indigenous farm produce wheat, popularly known as Kathiya Gehu (wheat), has been conferred the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, said the authorities on Monday.

By IANS Published Date - 2 April 2024, 10:21 AM

Jhansi: The Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh has received its first Geographical Indication (GI) tag for a farm produce.

Bhupesh Pal, the Assistant General Manager, NABARD Jhansi, said an application for the GI certification was filed by a local FPO, Khatiya Wheat Bangra Producer Company Limited with the support of NABARD and technical guidance by director, Human Welfare Organisation, Varanasi Padma Shri Rajnikant Rai in January 2022.

After a long process of two years the GI tag vide certificate number 585 was issued on March 30, 2024.

“It is a big achievement for the Bundelkhand region to get the GI tag, the first in the region for any farm produce. This will help in promoting this indigenous brand of wheat which is rich in protein and can be grown with very less irrigation,” said Pal.

On the other hand, S.K. Chaturvedi, director of research, Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University (RLBCAU) said that Kathiya wheat, also known as Durum wheat, is very prevalent in this region. Apart from being rich in nutrition, it is gluten free which makes it healthier.

It can be grown in harsh climatic conditions with minimum requirement of water, he said.

“With the confirmation of the GI tag on Kathiya, its brand value will increase and will help the farmers of this region prosper. RLBCAU, in collaboration with the international centre for agricultural research in the dry areas (ICARDA), have initiated a higher research on the wheat to get better varieties of seed that can enhance its production,” said S.K. Chaturvedi.