Burglars loot trader’s house, escape with six tola gold in Jogipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Sangareddy: Burglars broke into a locked house and escaped with six tola gold, 15 tola silver ornaments and Rs 25,000, from the residence of a trader in Jogipet town during the intervening hours of Thursday and Friday.

The entire family of Padige Shiva Kumar who runs a Kirana general store, locked the doors from outside and went to sleep on the roof as they were unable to bear the summer heat. The burglars observed this and used the opportunity to break into the house.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

