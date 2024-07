Hyderabad: Burglars target Bureaucrat’s house, decamp with valuables

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 10:32 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a house reportedly belonging to a bureaucrat and decamped with valuables on Monday.

The incident occurred when the family had gone to Vijayawada and returned home early on Tuesday. On return, they found the house ransacked and the belongings missing.

Based on a complaint, the Narsingi police registered a case and are investigating. More details awaited.