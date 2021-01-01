Burglars strike at trader’s house in Barkatpura

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: Thieves struck at a trader’s house in Barkatpura and decamped with gold ornaments, Rs 2 lakh cash and other material worth several lakhs in the wee hours of Friday. Police suspect domestic helps to be behind the burglary.

The house owner K Vijay, who was keeping unwell, was admitted in hospital after which his family members locked the house and were with him at the hospital, leaving the domestic helps to take care of the house. Police said the lock of the almirah in the bedroom was damaged by the burglars who then decamped with the valuables. The incident came to light when the residents returned home in the morning.

Based on a complaint, the East Zone police have booked a case and are investigating. The exact worth of the stolen material is yet to be ascertained.

