Businessman from Metpalli ends life in Hyderabad

Naresh, who runs a two wheeler showroom in Metpalli, was upset that his worker Pratap cheated him in many schemes.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 02:19 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Upset over cheating done by his worker, a businessman from Metpalli committed suicide in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sabbani Naresh ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling in a room in Metpalli.

Naresh explained the reasons for his decision in a selfie video which was recorded by him before taking an extreme step.

Naresh is running a two wheeler showroom in Kathalapur mandal headquarters wherein one Pratap is working during the last few years. Lucky draw schemes have also been operated in the showroom.

Naresh, in his selfie video, alleged that Pratap, who collected money from the customers, denied bikes to customers who won vehicles in draw of lots.

Informing that Pratap had collected Rs 1.90 crore from the customer, Naresh said that he has no idea how many customers were handed over bikes. Though he was running a showroom, the entire transactions were done in the name of Pratap since bank accounts were there in the name of Pratap.

Besides blaming him, Pratap made false propaganda against him stating that he was incurred into debts and going to put IP. Pratap agreed to come to the lawyer within four days to settle accounts. However, he had not turned out even after one month.

He was unable to visit his native place because of false propaganda made against him by Pratap. So, he has decided to end life.