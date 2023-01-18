Arjun Das doesn’t want to restrict himself to negative roles

I am also thankful to Sithara and Vamsi garu for this wonderful opportunity in ‘Butta Bomma’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: ‘Butta Bomma’ will get a major release on January 26. This project has been bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and watching the film will be a great way to pass time during the approaching long weekend. Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh, a new director, is behind the film, which stars Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta, and Arjun Das in the lead. The movie has a rustic vibe to it and was shot in the stunning locations of Vizag and Narsipatnam.

Reflecting on his film journey so far, Arjun Das said, “It’s been a decade since my first outing in cinema and it’s been a long wait to get good roles. Things started moving after ‘Khaidi’ and ‘Andhagaaram’, and all thanks to Lokesh Kanagaraj for casting me in two films, including ‘Master’. I am also thankful to Sithara and Vamsi garu for this wonderful opportunity in ‘Butta Bomma’. I received a lot of love from the Telugu audience during my stay and shoot.”

‘Butta Bomma’ is the remake of the Malayalam film ‘Kappela’. It’s a story that a lot of us can relate to. There is a beautiful romance between the characters, the lives of four people, and the locations of Vizag and Narsipatnam will click with the audience.

On being fond of negative roles, Arjun says, “I want to come out of the mould of negative roles and explore further. I have a few roles lined up with shades of grey and a few are lead roles. I have seven movies this year. And thanks to my voice, everyone wants me to dub my original voice, even in Telugu. I am consciously staying away from negative roles.”

The actor revealed that Kamal Hassan, Mohan Lal, and Amitabh Bachchan are his inspirations in the film industry.