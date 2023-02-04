Michael review: Nothing in this revenge drama enthuses any interest

By Abhinav Updated On - 07:30 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: This is unbelievably sloppy. The entire story of revenge, crime lords, gang wars and all that gives the hero more adrenaline than the script any logic. It is rudderless and nothing in the film enthuses any interest. Not the cast, not the stunts, certainly not the script.

The film starts when Swamy (Ayyappa Sharma) is brought captive by a set of irrelevant villains as a step-in aid. He takes the opportunity to hold the villains engaged for over 180 minutes giving us minute details of the protagonist.

The protagonist is a child who is naturally inclined to fight against injustice. Soon he makes a mark for himself and with a sharp knife saves the local baddie Guru (Goutham Vasudev Menon). The later ensures that the orphan grows under the guardianship of one of his deputies Swamy. The kid also announces that he is sporting a knife to kill his father who left his club crooner Mom to raise the illegitimate offspring of their liaison.

The kid within a reel or so, grows up into the trigger happy, dust raising Michael (Sundeep Kishan). Predictably he is the wonder horse in the Gangadhar stable. This is also at the cost of Gangadhar’s son Amar (Varun Sandesh). This is also disapproved by Gangadhar’s wife Charulatha (Anasuya Bharadwaj) who also plots the drain and destruction of the club crooner who has engaged with her husband for a while.

Guru now plans the killing of Ratan (Anish Kuruvilla) and his daughter Theera (Divyansha Kaushik). However, things go haywire when Cupid is playing a few games between Michael and Theera. Having established all characters in the allotted squares, the filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi goes on a vacation and leaves the operation to the script writer and a non-cooperative cinematographer.

Killings aplenty, the film heads to a mass funeral of all the characters. In the midst of all this is also a character who springs up from nowhere – Jailor (Vijay Sethupathy) and spouse Kannamma (VijaylakshmiSarathkumar).

Does the cast salvage the mishap. None show the wherewithal or the required sincerity. Varun Sandesh is completely hidden in unruly hair. Gautham Menon stares, Anasuya Bharadwaj is only making faces. Divyansha Kaushik is insipid with zero chemistry with the hero.