| Rains Bring Cheer To Electors Inconvenience To Polling Staff In Adilabad

Rains bring cheer to electors, inconvenience to polling staff in Adilabad

Thanks to a dip in maximum temperatures caused by light to moderate rains that cooled down sweltering heat wave conditions, the segment saw 69.81 percent of voting by 5 pm when compared to 75.34 percent registered in 2019.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 08:02 PM

Adilabad: Barring sporadic incidents of electronic voting machines (EVM) developing technical glitches causing delay in polling for a while, general elections in Adilabad Parliament Constituency went off peacefully on Monday.

Electors from all walks of life formed serpentine queues from early morning and actively exercised their franchise till evening.

Thanks to a dip in maximum temperatures caused by light to moderate rains that cooled down sweltering heat wave conditions, the segment saw 69.81 percent of voting by 5 pm when compared to 75.34 percent registered in 2019.

An EVM at polling station numbered 77 developed snags resulting in stalling of polling in Luxettipet town for 15 minutes, causing inconvenience to electors.

EVMs did not function at polling station 35 in Rebbena mandal centre for 30 minutes. However, polling staff replaced the dysfunctional EVMs with functional ones, resuming the polling.

Rains bring relief from scorching heat wave Light to moderate rains occurred in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district bringing a relief to the voters from scorching heat wave conditions that prevailed for the past few weeks.

Average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was gauged to be 16.7 mm.

Sirpur (U) received the highest rainfall of 57 mm. Kerameri, Jainoor, Lingapur and Asifabad mandals witnessed somewhere between 22 and 41 mm of rainfall.

Problems greet polling staff Pembi, Khanapur and Laxmanachanda of Nirmal district and Bheemini, Vemanapalli and Kotapalli from Mancherial district registered moderate rains. Consequently, transportation of polling staff and material were hit by the rains.

Vehicles shifting the staff were stuck in muddy roads. The staffers were forced to trek till polling stations carrying polling material in Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Power supply was disrupted at polling stations causing inconvenience to polling staff who depended on torch lights and candles to make preparations at Bombayiguda village in Penchikalpet mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Prapul Reddy, a staffer was bitten by a snake when he was using a toilet at Andarband village in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district on Sunday night. He was shifted to RIMS-Adilabad. His medical condition was learnt to be stable.