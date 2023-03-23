By treating 250 Contoura Vision Laser eye patients in one day, Delhi doctor creates Guinness World Record

Hours after the completion of the surgery, reputed adjudicator Rishi Nath declared the record made by Dr Rahil Chaudhary and handed him the certificate.

03:20 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

New Delhi: Over the past few years, several people’s achievements and acts caused them to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. Making such records is not a cakewalk. On this note, it’s an excellent opportunity to mention one of the best Ophthalmologists who created his journey of making a record in New Delhi.

Dr Rahil Chaudhary, M.D. at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre, enters the Guinness Book of World Records for having two hundred and fifty Contoura Vision Laser eye patients in a single day. He completed the record at the New Delhi-based Eye7 Hospital in Lajpat Nagar on December 25, 2022. The organizers of the event organized the event beautifully and seamlessly.

Furthermore, it was remarkable to witness the excitement among those who participated in the event, which took it to another level. Rishi Nath, one of the reputed adjudicators from the Guinness Book of World Records in London, graced the event with his presence at the site where the record attempt would be made. Hours after the completion of the surgery, he declared the record made by Dr Rahil Chaudhary and handed him the certificate.

Dr Rahil Chaudhary remarked that it was an overwhelming experience for him. Although it wasn’t the first time he attempted such surgeries, entering the Guinness Book of World Records was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He was thankful to his family and the Eye7 Eye Hospitals team, without whom, he exclaimed, it was impossible to attain such an incredible act.

Rahil Chaudhary, the doctor, finished his education at Delhi Public School in R.K. Puram. He attended the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences in Dehradun to complete his MBBS. Before completing his post-graduate degree in ophthalmology at Swami Vivekananda Subharti Medical College in Meerut, he worked as an intern at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, PGIMER, New Delhi. He is currently employed with Eye7 Eye Hospitals as the Managing Director (MD) Ophthalmologist.