Kaziranga National Park, Tiger Reserve conducts training for ‘Mahouts’

By ANI Updated On - 10:07 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Kaziranga: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, orientation training for ‘Mahouts and Ghasis’ attending departmental elephants at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve was held on Tuesday for humane methods of handling and training of the gentle giants.

Parbati Barua, a traditional methods elephant trainer, and Bhupen Talukdar DCF (Retd) were the key resource persons. The training was organised with part funding support from the Wildlife Areas Development and Welfare Trust (WADWT).

The orientation of the Mahouts and handlers was towards tips and advice for feeding, bathing, and general observations on elephant health for proper handling and care of the elephants.

Elephants have been used for centuries for work purposes in forest areas. Elephants in Protected Areas such as Kaziranga are critical for patrolling in remote and inaccessible areas.

They are well trained to cross over difficult terrain and also ward off any large carnivore such as a tiger attack. The departmental elephants are respected and treated at par with all other work personnel and hence are also retired from service at the age of 60.

Kaziranga National Park currently has 68 Elephants. It is expected that the training shall further strengthen the upkeep of these gentle giants.

Assam excelled in its treatise on captive elephant care with the publication of Hastividyaranya written by Sukumar Barkaith, which is one of the best-known illustrated manuscripts on elephants that was commissioned under the patronage of Ahom King Siva Singha (1714-1744 C.E.).

It dealt with the management and care of elephants in the royal stables. Since then the tradition of upkeep and management is handed over through generations of Mahouts, in folklore and through oral renditions.