Tiger Conservation: NTCA conducts security audit | Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Kaghaznagar | Telangana

29 January 2024

Hyderabad: NTCA audited Amrabad Tiger Reserve after two tiger deaths in Kaghaznagar.

The scrutiny focused on conservation, anti-poaching measures, and staff welfare. Similar audits are planned for other reserves, including Kawal.